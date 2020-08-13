Letter: Now isn't time to stop donating to Mizzou's future

Regarding “SEC officials succumb to the heartbreak of coronavirus-callousness syndrome” (Aug. 6): This editorial recognizes the wrong-headed attitude of many leaders from small towns to the White House. Debate continues around the decision by most National Collegiate Athletic Association universities and conferences (not just Mizzou and the Southeastern Conference) to begin football soon. But my reaction to the last paragraph was outrage: “Only you can help cure coronavirus-callousness syndrome. Stop giving generously.”
With the absurdly inadequate public funding for Missouri higher education, especially in the middle of a pandemic, it’s irresponsible to call for diminished private giving to our flagship state research university. Much of that money funds scholarships for the young people on whom our future depends.
Unbeknownst to many, Mizzou is one of the 65 members of the prestigious Association of American Universities, a group of elite research universities that contribute to scientific progress, economic development, security and our well-being. Other members include Harvard, Northwestern, Yale and Washington University.
Mizzou has recovered from the damaging effects of the campus unrest of 2015. Sadly, a weak former administration allowed a tiny minority of students, with both covert and overt support from a few members of the faculty and administration, to get out of hand. As University of Missouri President Mun Choi explained recently, enrollment is back, graduation rates are the highest ever, and federal grants have increased 25% in the last three years.
Now is the time to give to your favorite university, not to “stop giving generously.”
John Stanard • Poplar Bluff, Mo.
