 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: NRA campaign donations put Republicans in their pocket
0 comments

Letter: NRA campaign donations put Republicans in their pocket

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NRA Convention

National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual Meeting of Members in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 27, 2019. On Saturday, retired Lt. Col. Oliver North has announced that he will not serve a second term as president of the NRA amid inner turmoil in the gun-rights group. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

Regarding “Private sales emerge as obstacle to Senate action on guns” (April 8): Well it’s pretty clear which U.S. senators the National Rifle Association has favored. Over the years, Sen. Roy Blunt has received more than $4.5 million from the association. Overwhelmingly, the NRA favors Republicans over Democrats.

The NRA’s influence over Republicans in Congress has prevented lawmakers from passing tighter gun laws to reduce violence. All of our advocating for increased gun control means absolutely nothing to our elected officials. Information about NRA campaign contributions received by our representatives should be constantly repeated, as top Republicans constantly repeat their prevarications.

Diane Shenker • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports