Letter: NRA campaign donations put Republicans in their pocket

Regarding “ Private sales emerge as obstacle to Senate action on guns” (April 8): Well it’s pretty clear which U.S. senators the National Rifle Association has favored. Over the years, Sen. Roy Blunt has received more than $4.5 million from the association. Overwhelmingly, the NRA favors Republicans over Democrats.

The NRA’s influence over Republicans in Congress has prevented lawmakers from passing tighter gun laws to reduce violence. All of our advocating for increased gun control means absolutely nothing to our elected officials. Information about NRA campaign contributions received by our representatives should be constantly repeated, as top Republicans constantly repeat their prevarications.