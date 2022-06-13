Letter: NRA goal is to scare people into buying more guns

Regarding “Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole” (June 13): The Second Amendment says: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Where in it does it say that 18-year-olds and mentally ill people have the right to shoot a military-style weapon anytime and anywhere that they want to kill law-abiding citizens?

The right to bear arms is meant to protect the security of this nation against enemies foreign and domestic. That’s all. Those who abuse the Second Amendment to include any kind of weapon for any purpose do so to justify the selling of more firearms, to make more money for themselves, gun manufacturers and the politicians who are paid off by them. They do this to put fear into the hearts of citizens who then go out and buy more guns, which they think will protect them.

This country existed for more than 200 years without weapons of mass murder in the hands of children who intend to kill our babies, parents and grandparents. We should call out the National Rifle Association for what it has become: a nefarious organization that wants us to become an uncivilized nation so that they can sell more guns and gain more money and power. I think we should vote out any who are beholden to them and who love their guns more than they love our children.

Judy Plocker • Chesterfield