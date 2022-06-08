Letter: NRA's iron grip on lawmakers ensures more carnage

Regarding "As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains" (May 28): The United States has more than 11,000 lobbyists, and they have influenced our policy and politics since the beginning of our democracy. Some lobbyists prompt changes that are significantly needed by our society. They help give a voice to those who cannot fend for themselves. We need lobbyists to shape our well being in the delivery of laws and politics. However, when the lobbyists are basically a front for single corporations or billionaires who demand their agendas be carried out, then their powerful voice corrupts the narrative.