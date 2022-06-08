Letter: NRA's iron grip on lawmakers ensures more carnage

Regarding "As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains" (May 28): The United States has more than 11,000 lobbyists, and they have influenced our policy and politics since the beginning of our democracy. Some lobbyists prompt changes that are significantly needed by our society. They help give a voice to those who cannot fend for themselves. We need lobbyists to shape our well being in the delivery of laws and politics. However, when the lobbyists are basically a front for single corporations or billionaires who demand their agendas be carried out, then their powerful voice corrupts the narrative.
Lobbyists largely use their political contributions to shape politicians' votes. Is that a democracy? It fails to be a democracy when many favor a change, but political contributions thwart the will of the people. There is one lobby that is controlling the narrative of gun control and that's the National Rifle Association. Children are dying because voices are not being heard by their constituents.
We cannot afford to let this carnage continue. Vote out the politicians receiving money from the National Rifle Association.
Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.