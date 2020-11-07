 Skip to main content
Letter: Number of first-time voters was impressive on Tuesday
Voting at Craig Elementary in St. Louis County

People wait in line to vote at Craig Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The line to vote extended into a nearby neighborhood within the first hour the polling place opened. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

Regarding “Election Day: Long lines, heavy turnout, mostly smooth sailing around St. Louis polling places” (Nov. 4): I worked at the polls Nov. 3, and I want to congratulate the many “get-out-the-vote” campaigns that worked so hard this year. During previous elections, we would have a couple of first-time voters, and we make a big deal, hooting and clapping. This election, we must have had 50 first-timers at our election site. It was gratifying to see so many newbies stepping up. There also was an anonymous voter who deserves thanks for sending pizza to our site.

Mary Beth Carpenter • Florissant

