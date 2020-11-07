Letter: Number of first-time voters was impressive on Tuesday

Regarding “Election Day: Long lines, heavy turnout, mostly smooth sailing around St. Louis polling places” (Nov. 4): I worked at the polls Nov. 3, and I want to congratulate the many “get-out-the-vote” campaigns that worked so hard this year. During previous elections, we would have a couple of first-time voters, and we make a big deal, hooting and clapping. This election, we must have had 50 first-timers at our election site. It was gratifying to see so many newbies stepping up. There also was an anonymous voter who deserves thanks for sending pizza to our site.