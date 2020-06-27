Letter: Nurses and doctors suffer from carelessness of others

Several people have said that wearing masks and distancing, or not gathering with friends in crowded spaces, is interfering with their constitutional rights. I don't hear the medical front line telling the careless people that their recklessness subjects medical professionals to additional high-risk and high-stress duties. These professionals are being much too kind.
As new virus spikes occur in areas where people are ignoring the common sense pleas for safety, the medical profession bears the brunt of increased exposure to this deadly and painful illness. Teens seem to feel invulnerable, as I probably did, as they gather in public places. Some shoppers seem oblivious to other people's need for safety.
Since medical professionals are obligated to cure, they have been too nice or reluctant to tell others that, because of their inconsiderate actions, they, the health care workers, have to suffer the consequences.
Please consider the lives of the medical providers, as well as your own health and safety, if you consider yourself above the need to fight this ever-present killer. Wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands are life-saving practices.
Charles Funk • Oakland
