Letter: Nurses and health care workers deserve our gratitude
Letter: Nurses and health care workers deserve our gratitude

Truman Medical Center nurse Kelly Meyer prepares to take a sample for a COVID-19 test during a drive-in testing outreach in the parking lot of a church in Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The city continues to be under an extended stay-at-home order until May 15 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

Regarding “On the front lines: How three St. Louis health care workers are helping fight coronavirus” (May 3): With all the anxiety and uncertainty that has come with the pandemic, our new normal has also brought on a newfound appreciation for our area health care workers, who are putting themselves on the front line to protect and treat those in our community.

It is only fitting that during National Nurses Week this week, we take the time to thank our local nurses, doctors and health care professionals. These individuals are working tirelessly and sacrificing so much to help ensure our health and safety.

As a registered nurse and program mentor helping to train future nurses, I have seen firsthand how much time, effort and patience it takes to be in this profession. These last few months have only emphasized the courage and compassion these professionals possess. To those out there who are looking for ways to give back and contribute to the fight against the coronavirus, start this week by showing your support to your local heroes. In this time of crisis, the least we can do is reach out and express our gratitude in any way possible.

Janine Lange, R.N. • Imperial

