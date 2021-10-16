 Skip to main content
Letter: Nurses deserve our thanks for combatting coronavirus
Area nurses too closer to breaking point than ever before

Katie Lappas, left, and Micha Toombs, registered nurses in St. Mary's intensive care unit, chat about a patient on Monday, Sep. 27, 2021 in the hospital's unit as ICU manager Katie Bernsen, right, works nearby. Area nurses now face their greatest tests because of the never-ending pandemic, long hours, being short-staffed, low vax rates, and so many Covid-19 deaths. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

The article “St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave” (Oct. 4) was a beautiful article about registered nurses’ dedication to their profession and their fight against the coronavirus. I thank them and all of our health care professionals, who have sacrificed so much this last year and a half to care for others. They deserve all of our respect.

Everyone should get vaccinated and mask up so we can we can get through this pandemic.

Connie Diekman • Webster Groves

