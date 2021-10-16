Letter: Nurses deserve our thanks for combatting coronavirus

The article “St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave” (Oct. 4) was a beautiful article about registered nurses’ dedication to their profession and their fight against the coronavirus. I thank them and all of our health care professionals, who have sacrificed so much this last year and a half to care for others. They deserve all of our respect.
Everyone should get vaccinated and mask up so we can we can get through this pandemic.
Connie Diekman • Webster Groves