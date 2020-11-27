Letter: Nurses risk their lives, so return the favor and mask up

Regarding “Hospital capacity ‘a problem’ in Missouri as governor calls on people to limit holiday gatherings” (Nov. 20): Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been thanking health care workers for risking their lives. A coronavirus ward nurse is risking his or her life. But it doesn’t fully hit home until you watch it in action, and you are the person they are risking their life for.

For eight days, I was under the care of a large number of mostly 20-something health care workers. After knee replacement surgery, I was sent home, only to go back to the hospital with either garden-variety pneumonia or full-on coronavirus. Low oxygen, cough, trouble breathing, but thankfully only a touch of fever.

I was placed in a coronavirus ward. I was there for two days. Every time I hit the call button, I knew the nurse would have to suit up in full personal protective equipment, which is bulky, hot and uncomfortable. Every time, the nurse cheerfully came, suited up, to help me.