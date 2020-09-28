Letter: Nurses union did its job in protecting members

Regarding "SLU Hospital nurses call for better protection" (Sept. 17): This is a good example of why working people need a union. If it wasn't for the nurses union at SSM Health St. Louis University, the individual nurses would be all alone.
In this case, the union is complaining the nurses need more personal protective equipment because of the coronavirus and contend the hospital is not informing the nurses when they were exposed to the virus. One nurse reported she was exposed and only found out about it accidentally a week later.
This dangerous situation would get lost by management without a union. The nurses wouldn't complain that they didn't have enough protective equipment if they did have enough. Without a union, each nurse would stand alone. The union is doing its job.
As a retired utility worker and former union member, I fully appreciate what the union is doing. Protecting its members.
Joseph Appelbaum • Overland
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.