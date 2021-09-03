Letter: Nursing assistants at veterans homes need pay, respect

The article “At Missouri’s beleaguered veterans homes, no funding relief in sight until next year” (Sept. 1) brought back bad memories of the years my husband spent in the Missouri Veterans Home in St. Louis. Unfortunately, many of the same staff challenges then seem to be persisting today.

When my husband was there from 2016 to 2020, the home had, and has now, a valuable resource that is not being fully appreciated: the nursing assistants. They are on the lowest end of the salary scale and have been promised undelivered, pitiful raises over the years.

The nursing assistants have the most direct personal contact with our veterans. It’s obvious they don’t stay for the salary. They remain because they are devoted to the veterans. They are often burdened by increased patient loads, all the while not getting respect from building administrators and supervisors.