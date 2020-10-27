Letter: Nursing facilities need a smarter way to visit loved ones

I cannot imagine how harmful and stressful it is for patients whose families are restricted from visiting their loved ones in skilled nursing facilities. Even more difficult to perceive is how the patients are coping without the physical presence, comfort, and watchful eye of their family.
A friend recently visited her husband in such a facility. She was allowed only a brief visit and stated they were positioned so far apart, they could hardly hear each other. It broke my heart when she said the situation was “awful and she wouldn’t wish it on her worst enemy." We can do better.
Some creative person should develop a portable, affordable, safe, visitation-enabling system to restore normalcy to the lives of the patients and their families. It could be an enclosed cubicle to allow a visitor to interact within normal proximity to the patient. A simple microphone could be installed. The cubicle would have to be made of material that is easily sanitized after each use.
We all need socialization and the reassurance of interaction with familiar trusted people. The coronavirus can be physically devastating. Social isolation can be emotionally devastating.
Karen Fishman • Chesterfield
Retired Registered Nurse
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.