Letter: Nursing home staffs should be praised, not blamed

Regarding “Nursing home workers across St. Louis demand protective gear, paid sick leave” (April 24): Nursing Homes need to be supported, not blamed. Hospital workers are rightly being lauded for their courage taking care of coronavirus patients. When the news media grimly reports the number of fatalities in a local nursing home, I believe it implies there must be something wrong with the facility. We know nursing homes are at risk because their staff provide care for patients including bathing, brushing their teeth and assistance in the bathroom. At the same time, those staffers are pressed to answer a barrage of phone calls from anxious family members.
They are often paid minimum wage. In order to provide for their families, many work eight-hour shifts in one facility and then repeat that in another. These front-line workers are putting themselves at risk mostly without adequate personal protective equipment. Some administrators are scrambling to keep everyone safe, but the parent corporations, like so many others, should have been better prepared.
Our seniors are now in their second month of isolation in their rooms, leaving many lonely and vulnerable to deterioration. So, what can we do? With schools canceled for the rest of the year, they can donate thermometers, cleaning supplies, sanitizer, and protective gear. Community organizations can donate activity items appropriate for seniors. This would help support the health and care of our seniors and their caregivers.
Mary Vatterott Hastings, M.D. • Chesterfield
