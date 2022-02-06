Letter: Nursing homes, hospitals must be able to set virus rules

Regarding the editorial “How to make a hard job harder at hospitals and nursing homes” (Jan. 31): I thank the Editorial Board for taking a stand against the four Republican-sponsored bills in the Missouri Legislature that would prevent visitation restrictions by nursing homes and hospitals during a pandemic.

As if a pandemic was not enough, these four Republican lawmakers are determined to discount science and the guidance of experts (nursing home and hospital administrators) and put our most vulnerable at risk — seniors and the sick in hospital, along with the staff who care for them.

These lawmakers and other like-minded politicians seem to say that people have a right to enter nursing homes and hospitals to visit their loved ones, regardless of their vaccine status or community prevalence of the disease. In the process, they put my loved one at risk.

My mother is in a memory care facility. She should have a right to live in a relatively safe environment under pandemic conditions. The staff who care for her should have rights to a safe workplace.

Those of us who believe in science, wear masks and have taken the amazing vaccines need to call out this bullying and lunacy loudly and strongly. If we don’t, the lunatics will indeed run the asylum. They are close to doing so already.

Margaret Welch • St. Louis