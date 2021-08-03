Letter: Nursing homes should require workers to be vaccinated

Regarding " VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers " (July 26): I have a 92-year-old friend, a wonderful, astute, vibrant, lady with whom I meet daily on Zoom. She lives in a nursing facility here in the St. Louis area. It seems the home either cannot, or will not, require its staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. As a result, even though every resident is vaccinated, the home is continually going into lockdown because staff members keep bringing the virus into the facility. They won't be vaccinated, and the residents sacrifice visitation rights for two weeks of their life each time.

Not all residents are as computer literate as my friend, and the damage being done to those who need social interaction to maintain cognitive abilities is incredible. Recently, the Department of Justice stated that it is legal for both private and public organizations to require their staff to be vaccinated. I would ask that, at the very least, all health care facilities make this a condition of employment. We each are allowed to make personal choices when it comes to vaccines, but we should not be allowed to make those choices when others have to pay the price.