Letter: Nursing homes shouldn’t be sued for minor infractions

Regarding “Plan limiting health departments, COVID lawsuits advances to Missouri Senate” (May 4): Proposed legislation in Missouri to shield nursing homes from most coronavirus-related lawsuits would enable our industry to continue providing critical skilled nursing and rehabilitation services to tens of thousands of Missourians without interference from unmerited legal claims. The pandemic created unprecedented new challenges for most nursing homes including staff shortages, changing clinical guidelines, lack of personal protective equipment and higher costs for care and services. Unfortunately, it also forced us to close our doors to visitors for nearly a year, during a time when many families and residents needed each other even more for support.

Attorneys and their allies now want to be able to sue nursing homes for minor infractions when our good-faith efforts should not be held to typical standards. The proposed legislation rightly allows for lawsuits that allege recklessness, willful misconduct and/or personal injury by the nursing home to proceed, but it blocks all other less meritorious claims.