Letter: O’Laughlin needs to study St. Louis flu history

Regarding the editorial “Virus frustrations are understandable, but sacrificing grandma isn’t an option” (March 25): Apparently Missouri state Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, spent no effort trying to find any “time in the history of this country” where social distancing and other measures have been used to control the conduct of “healthy people.” O’Laughlin also needs to study up on her pandemic history and refrain from watching Fox News and listening to Rush Limbaugh.
All these measures, and more, were imposed by St. Louis city health commissioner Dr. Max C. Starkloff during the 1918 influenza epidemic. Was there grumbling, economic disruption and inconvenience as a result? Certainly. But the result was that St. Louis was seen as a model for the proper way to handle epidemics.
O’Laughlin’s statements are not conducive to the public good and does nothing to promote the general welfare. Part of her job is to provide the public with reliable facts, and her failure to do so is literally a matter of life and death.
A final thought: On Feb. 24, Limbaugh attempted to diminish the coronavirus threat. He called it just another form of the common cold and the truth of his claim was clear from the name, this coronavirus being the 19th such strain discovered. Wrong again. Nineteen stands for the year this virus was discovered. It is not just another strain of the common cold. Nice try.
John Heagney • Webster Groves
