 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Obama should be speaking, fundraising for Democrats

  • 0
Obama's back — for a day — in White House health bill push

Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as President Joe Biden shakes hands with former President Barack Obama after Obama jokingly called Biden vice president in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster

Regarding “Obama’s back — for a day — in White House health bill push” (April 5): Former President Barack Obama has had a good retirement. Now it’s time for him to un-retire. President Joe Biden has plenty, and more than plenty, to do as president.

Though he broke barriers, Obama is in a way a traditionalist. He retired, and despite holding his nose regarding his immediate successor, followed what was then a tradition that ex-presidents fade away. But that tradition is no more. Former President Donald Trump has broken with that past practice, so I believe it’s time for Obama to get back into the arena — but not to be president or to campaign against Republicans. Rather, he should speak to, and raise money for, Democrats and all people of good will.

Obama should goose his fellow party members, and that includes me, by getting on a speaking circuit and holding rallies, to help elect Democrats in November. What better place to start than in Missouri?

People are also reading…

John Keohane • Austin, Texas

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News