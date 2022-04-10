Letter: Obama should be speaking, fundraising for Democrats

Regarding “ Obama’s back — for a day — in White House health bill push ” (April 5): Former President Barack Obama has had a good retirement. Now it’s time for him to un-retire. President Joe Biden has plenty, and more than plenty, to do as president.

Though he broke barriers, Obama is in a way a traditionalist. He retired, and despite holding his nose regarding his immediate successor, followed what was then a tradition that ex-presidents fade away. But that tradition is no more. Former President Donald Trump has broken with that past practice, so I believe it’s time for Obama to get back into the arena — but not to be president or to campaign against Republicans. Rather, he should speak to, and raise money for, Democrats and all people of good will.