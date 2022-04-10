Letter: Obama should be speaking, fundraising for Democrats

Regarding “Obama’s back — for a day — in White House health bill push” (April 5): Former President Barack Obama has had a good retirement. Now it’s time for him to un-retire. President Joe Biden has plenty, and more than plenty, to do as president.
Though he broke barriers, Obama is in a way a traditionalist. He retired, and despite holding his nose regarding his immediate successor, followed what was then a tradition that ex-presidents fade away. But that tradition is no more. Former President Donald Trump has broken with that past practice, so I believe it’s time for Obama to get back into the arena — but not to be president or to campaign against Republicans. Rather, he should speak to, and raise money for, Democrats and all people of good will.
Obama should goose his fellow party members, and that includes me, by getting on a speaking circuit and holding rallies, to help elect Democrats in November. What better place to start than in Missouri?
People are also reading…
John Keohane • Austin, Texas