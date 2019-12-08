Regarding “Congress needs to take the Emoluments Clause seriously, even if Trump doesn’t” (Dec. 2): This editorial referred to payments by the Secret Service, lobbyists, military crews and foreign dignitaries to properties owned by President Donald Trump. The editorial also stated that he “flouted” the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.
Although former President Barack Obama did not own real estate, resorts or golf courses, he and his wife Michelle abused the office in other ways.
There was excessive travel for his family to the Far East, Africa, South America and a birthday party in Spain for Michelle. Don’t even look into the Hawaii trips and that expense.
Dale Carroll • Imperial