Several recent letters have touched on hate for President Donald Trump as the reason behind Robert Mueller’s report and the impeachment hearings. The letter writers must be either very young or have poor memories.
President Bill Clinton was dogged by independent counsel Ken Starr and the GOP to the point of impeachment, even though they knew the Senate would not convict. As for hate, have you forgotten Sen. Mitch McConnell saying the highlight of his career would be making Barack Obama a one-term president? Remember people calling him a Muslim? Or saying he wasn’t born here? Or calling the first lady Michelle Obama an “ape in high heels”? That’s hate.
Steve Campbell • Barnhart