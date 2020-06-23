Letter: Obesity is deadlier than coronavirus in the long term

Regarding “The ‘Quarantine 15’: Weight gain (and loss) and the effects of stay-at-home” (June 14): There is a disease in the United States that is deadlier over the long term than the coronavirus: obesity. Approximately 40% of us suffer from obesity, which causes vascular disease, heart disease, diabetes, stroke, etc. It is significantly associated with the highest cost of medical care in the world. One of the most unfortunate aspects of obesity is that it is affecting our children in growing numbers.
The Post-Dispatch contributes to this with the Let’s Eat section published each Wednesday. The May 27 section has: breakfast sandwiches, breakfast waffles, banana malted milk with peanut butter, avocado-bacon toast, breakfast burrito (998 calories, about half the daily calories of an older inactive adult), crispy fried rice, and many other morsels.
Editors of the Post-Dispatch should mend their ways.
Roman Patrick • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.