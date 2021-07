Regarding “Capt. Bill Streckfus, Admiral’s last captain, dies at 87” (July 19): I believe the reduced staff has struck hard at the Post-Dispatch’s institutional memory. An example is the glowing obituary of William Streckfus, captain of the old Admiral excursion boat. In my opinion, the obituary should have also included the fact the boat remained segregated until 1969, when a court ordered Streckfus to integrate it.