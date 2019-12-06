Regarding “Odom out at Mizzou, quick search expected for coach’s replacement” (Dec. 2): It is always easy to blame a head coach for the failings of a major college sports program, but in the case of the University of Missouri, the decision to terminate Barry Odom as its football coach is another negative mark for the state’s flagship program.
Odom took over a Mizzou football team still reeling from protests and threats of boycotts amid demands to confront racial discord on the campus. He helped calm turbulent waters and forged better relations with black players to ease those tensions and make Mizzou a real destination athletes seeking a marquee role in the much heralded Southeastern Conference.
After four years, he finished with a modest .500 overall record, yet it would be difficult to find anyone, much less the athletes who played for Odom, to speak negatively of him. He was even able to lure one of the nation’s top available transfers to Missouri: Kelly Bryant from powerhouse Clemson University. The fact that Bryant picked Mizzou over traditional SEC outposts like Auburn and South Carolina spoke volumes about Odom.
Missouri seemingly used Odom to quell tensions that brought negative attention to Mizzou in the final days of the Gary Pinkel era. But by firing Odom, it leaves one questioning judgment and direction at the top of the school’s athletic office.
Kevin Boone • St. Louis