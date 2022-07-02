Letter: Offer Trump a pardon if he will just go away quietly

Regarding “ Trump painted in testimony as volatile, angry president ” (June 29): Having just marked the 50 year anniversary of the Watergate break-In, and remembering the chaos that ensued for two years leading up to Richard Nixon’s resignation from the presidency, it reminds us that Gerald Ford shortly thereafter pardoned Nixon to allow the country to heal.

Suppose Biden talked to Attorney General Merrick Garland and had the Justice Department and the house Jan. 6 committee combine all the evidence available that could convict Trump of sedition and fraud and then present it to him and his lawyers. Then offer him a pardon for his crimes if he agrees to no longer publicly participate in, or use any form of media, to influence public opinion about any political figure, candidate or policy. Trump would be free to live a private life until his natural death. However, if Trump refused this deal, the weight of justice would fall upon him like an avalanche, with no escape. Biden might even be able to get the various states to drop their charges to sweeten the deal.