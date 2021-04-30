Letter: Officer Wilson shot Michael Brown in self-defense

Regarding "Editorial: Pro-accountability is not anti-police. The time for reforms is now." (April 17): The Editorial Board states, "A jury never even got to weigh in on the 2014 killing of teenager Michael Brown by former Ferguson police Officer Darren Wilson." That statement is true, as far as it goes. But in my opinion, it tends to feed the false narrative that officer Darren Wilson committed the crime of murder.
The U.S. Department of Justice concluded that “The evidence establishes that the shots fired by Wilson after Brown turned around were in self-defense.” So a more accurate, complete and fair statement, in my opinion, would be that Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was killed by a police officer in self defense.
I feel it's time for the news media to make it unequivocally clear what actually happened in Ferguson in 2014.
Kenneth Ciszewski • Overland