Letter: Officer's training status irrelevant in stabbing story

Regarding "St. Louis police officer, fresh out of academy, shoots suspect after another cop is stabbed in vest" (March 25): I believe this story shouldn't have had a headline that emphasized the officer's new status on the police force. My reaction was that perhaps readers would assume this was a young, inexperienced officer who might have panicked, as if a more experienced officer would not have shot the stabber. I suspect 99 of 100 officers would have reacted the same way as the young officer did.