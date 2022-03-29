 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Officer's training status irrelevant in stabbing story

  • 0
St. Louis City Police Headquarters

Demonstrators kneel outside the SLMPD headquarters in St. Louis on Saturday, July 04, 2020. The headquarters were the final destination of a "Read the Nation" march, where names of police brutality victims were read and a moment of silence was taken. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

Regarding "St. Louis police officer, fresh out of academy, shoots suspect after another cop is stabbed in vest" (March 25): I believe this story shouldn't have had a headline that emphasized the officer's new status on the police force. My reaction was that perhaps readers would assume this was a young, inexperienced officer who might have panicked, as if a more experienced officer would not have shot the stabber. I suspect 99 of 100 officers would have reacted the same way as the young officer did.

I also take issue with reporting that the officer is "just 24 years old." What is the average age of military personnel who fight our wars? 

Jim Adams • University City 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News