Letter: Officials are supposed to represent voters, not party

Regarding the letter “ Manchin is either unscrupulous or wallowing in ignorance ” (June 13): Letter writer and retired Missouri state Sen. Jerry Thomas Howard criticized Sen. Joe Manchin by saying he “supposedly represents the Democratic Party,” but then considers not joining in the party’s support of the infrastructure bill.

But the reality is that our elected officials are to represent their constituents, not their party. One would hope, of course, that they would seek the common good and find ways of accommodating their own viewpoints to seek solutions for the needs of the nation, state, community. But certainly representing the people transcends supporting their often partisan and divisive political party. At least, that’s how it is supposed to work.