 Skip to main content
Letter: Officials could use rectangles to draw voting districts
0 comments

Letter: Officials could use rectangles to draw voting districts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Census experts puzzled by high rate of unanswered questions

FILE - This March 18, 2020 file photo taken in Idaho shows a form for the U.S. Census 2020. It’s a mystery that Census Bureau statisticians and outside experts are trying to unravel: Why were there so many unanswered questions about households in the 2020 census? The blank answers spanned across all categories of questions and all modes of responding. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

 John Roark

Regarding "Data used for drawing districts to be released next week" (Aug. 5): Politicians will use these census results to begin their twisting and turning of the boundaries of voting districts. Rigging the system for political advantage and altering elections based on demographic manipulation is not democratic.

My solution: Require that all voting district boundaries be rectangles. Only rectangles allowed — no more dragon-looking district boundaries. No more setting voting districts by snaking around demographic areas. 

Jerry Weil • University City 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories