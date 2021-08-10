Letter: Officials could use rectangles to draw voting districts

Regarding "Data used for drawing districts to be released next week" (Aug. 5): Politicians will use these census results to begin their twisting and turning of the boundaries of voting districts. Rigging the system for political advantage and altering elections based on demographic manipulation is not democratic.
My solution: Require that all voting district boundaries be rectangles. Only rectangles allowed — no more dragon-looking district boundaries. No more setting voting districts by snaking around demographic areas.
Jerry Weil • University City