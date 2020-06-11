Letter: Oh, great: Now our streets will be jammed with tourists

Regarding “11 unusual attractions to lure adventurous travelers” (June 7): Way to go, writer Jim Winnerman. Now that you let the cat out of the bag about all the amazing things to see within a 200-mile radius of the center of the universe, St. Louis, everyone will leave the beaches and mountains to flock here and see: a Standard Oil gas station; a fence with shoes on it; a replica of Lincoln sitting in a covered wagon; the Kaskaskia dragon; a statue of the Alton Giant; the Hall of Waters; a statue of Jim the Wonder Dog; a Stonehenge replica; a Black Madonna shrine; Superman’s phone booth; and the grave of King Neptune.
People from New York, the West Coast, even Paris, Rome and Istanbul are booking flights here. The streets will be packed, thanks to you. I hope you’re happy.
Scott Miller • St. Louis
