Letter: Oil companies raised gasoline prices suspiciously quick

Regarding “US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil” (March 7): Having seen gasoline prices rise as I drove around, I thought that it seemed kind of quick for gas prices to have risen so quickly from merely the talk of the embargo of Russian oil. Even if it were to involve some sacrifice of profits, surely the oil companies could have waited at least until there was an actual, real, practical diminution in the supply of gasoline instead of the knee-jerk reaction of immediately raising prices based on foreseen fear.