 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Oil companies raised gasoline prices suspiciously quick

  • 0
Pressure builds on Biden to repay Venezuela's goodwill moves

Gas prices are displayed at a Sunoco filling station in Warminster, Pa., Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

Regarding “US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil” (March 7): Having seen gasoline prices rise as I drove around, I thought that it seemed kind of quick for gas prices to have risen so quickly from merely the talk of the embargo of Russian oil. Even if it were to involve some sacrifice of profits, surely the oil companies could have waited at least until there was an actual, real, practical diminution in the supply of gasoline instead of the knee-jerk reaction of immediately raising prices based on foreseen fear.

E. Schuh • Sunset Hills

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News