Letter: Oklahoma expanded Medicaid; Missouri should do the same

On Aug. 4, Missouri voters have an opportunity to expand Medicaid and improve health care. Voters are asked if they want to “amend the Missouri Constitution to adopt Medicaid expansion for people 19 to 64 years old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level.” This would apply to individuals making under $17,000 or couples earning under $23,000 per year.
Oklahoma recently became the 38th state to approve Medicaid expansion. Experiences in other states have shown improved health outcomes and cost savings.
In Missouri, more than 90,000 children and 23,000 adults lost their coverage in the past year. Amendment 2 would make it easier for 230,000 low-income Missourians to see their doctors and receive needed medical services.
Amendment 2 is designed to create thousands of health care jobs and increase state revenue by nearly $2 billion a year. Since 2014, by not expanding Medicaid, Missouri has turned away more than $15.5 billion that could have been used to improve our health care. The Center for Health Economics and Policy at Washington University conducted an analysis and concluded that Missouri Medicaid Expansion is budget-neutral with possible savings of $39 million. Other independent studies have shown cost savings could reach $1 billion per year by 2026.
Ten rural hospitals have closed in Missouri, and others are ill-equipped to deal with the pandemic. Let’s not wait any longer to make sure our families get the care they need.
Irma Ruebling • Glendale
League of Women Voters health care committee chair
