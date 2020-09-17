Letter: Old water tower looking great after fresh coat of paint

I am a fifth-generation resident of the College Hill neighborhood, and I participated in the Operation Clean Sweep event on Sept. 12 (“Grand Avenue Water Tower gets long-needed makeover during Clean Sweep event,” Sept. 13).
Everyone who participated in this event deserves sincere thanks, especially those responsible for painting the Grand Avenue Water Tower. It had not been painted since Clarence Harmon’s administration. What a difference a fresh coat of paint has made.
My great-grandfather, John Weiss, worked at the Water Department. I remember, as a child, my grandmother telling stories about him unlocking the tower doors on Sundays after church so the young people from the nearby St. Paul’s Lutheran Church could walk up the steps of the towers. My grandma said that sometimes they walked up the steps of both towers in one day.
Both the Grand Avenue and Bissell Point Water Towers are such touchstones for those of us who grew up, and still live, in College Hill. Thanks again so very much for painting the tower.
Teri L. Rose • St. Louis
