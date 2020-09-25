 Skip to main content
Letter: On court vacancy, Blunt shows it's easy to justify hypocrisy
Letter: On court vacancy, Blunt shows it's easy to justify hypocrisy

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks at a hearing with the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/New York Times, Pool via AP)

 Anna Moneymaker, Associated Press

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday and attempted to justify his hypocrisy in supporting President Donald Trump's impending nominee to the Supreme Court after having refused to consider Judge Merrick Garland's nomination in 2016. Blunt didn't have the decency to meet with Garland, claiming eight months was too close to the election, but now he says Trump can force a vote with only six weeks to go. His reasoning is that the Senate and White House are both controlled by Republicans.

This feels like an easy way out. If the circumstances were different and Trump tried to push a nominee through a Democrat-controlled Senate so close to an election, it's not hard to imagine Blunt finding some other way to justify his hypocrisy.

Missourians deserve better than a man who's a shill for his party. Missourians deserve better than someone who walks back on his beliefs. I believe we deserve better than Blunt.

Jack Kiehl • Ladue

