Letter: Once a bellwether, Missouri is now northern Arkansas
Letter: Once a bellwether, Missouri is now northern Arkansas

Sen. Josh Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, gestures toward a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory Jan. 6, 2021 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Some demonstrators later breached security and stormed the Capitol. (Francis Chung/E&E News and Politico via AP Images)

 CTR

What a disgrace Sen. Josh Hawley was by refusing to accept the verdict of the American people. As a Missouri native, it’s distressing to see what was once a swing state, which only backed two presidential losers in the 20th century, is now drifting off to become what I call north Arkansas. And as all Missourians know, that is not a compliment.

Walter Kamphoefner • Bryan, Texas

