Letter: Once again, Democrats must clean up GOP’s fiscal mess

Regarding George Will’s recent column concerning the deficit: After spending like drunken sailors for the past four years, I thought “conservatives” would at least wait until Jan. 20 to start complaining about the deficit. One of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises was to “erase the national deficit.” Instead, he will have added trillions to it. Even before the pandemic, the planned fiscal 2019 deficit was nearly $1 trillion. So now for the umpteenth time, the bogus “trickle down” economic theory has failed. How many more times are we going to let Art Laffer and his Republican minions sell us this?
The bottom line is that the big money backers who actually run the GOP care about only one thing: tax cuts for the wealthy. All the rest, which includes gun rights, law and order, religion (but only if it’s a Christian religion), abortion, fiscal conservatism, freedom to not wear a mask, not kneeling during the national anthem, etc. are just clever ways that GOP leaders use to gain people’s votes, which ultimately allows them to acquire their beloved tax cut.
Once again, a Democratic president must come in and clean up the mess a Republican president has left him. Sadly, history really does repeat itself.