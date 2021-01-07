Letter: Once again, Democrats must clean up GOP’s fiscal mess

Regarding George Will’s recent column concerning the deficit: After spending like drunken sailors for the past four years, I thought “conservatives” would at least wait until Jan. 20 to start complaining about the deficit. One of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises was to “erase the national deficit.” Instead, he will have added trillions to it. Even before the pandemic, the planned fiscal 2019 deficit was nearly $1 trillion. So now for the umpteenth time, the bogus “trickle down” economic theory has failed. How many more times are we going to let Art Laffer and his Republican minions sell us this?