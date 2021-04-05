 Skip to main content
Letter: Once again, Missouri GOP lawmakers ignore constituents
I couldn't agree more with the editorial "A wage delayed is a wage denied" (March 27). Once again, our Legislature is at work overturning the will of the people. I don't even think we can refer to them as representatives, since they so clearly don't care about what the people of Missouri want.

The Missouri Legislature's recent actions make me question why we even bother to vote on any issues in this state. It seems many of our lawmakers have forgotten that we still live in a democracy; they seem to only be interested in their personal agendas. Judging from their comments, many of them don't believe we citizens are intelligent enough to know what is good for Missouri. If they refuse to listen to their constituents, it's time for us to elect someone who will.

Terri Schneider • Bella Villa 

