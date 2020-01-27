Letter: Once was enough. Schiff just rehashed old stuff.
Regarding the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump led by Rep. Adam Schiff: I heard a repackaged and glitzier rerun of the House impeachment inquiry arguments, hours of which I actually watched and listened to. Once was enough.

The performance brings to mind words from Shakespeare’s play Macbeth — about the murder of a political foe to take his throne: “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Shirley F. Giebel • Brentwood

