Letter: One ‘Christian value’ would be to prevent disease spread

Regarding the editorial “Parson’s ‘Christian values’ litmus test is blatantly unconstitutional” (Feb. 3): Would that the people of Missouri be so fortunate as to have a “pro-life” governor who led with Christian values. Such a person would be more concerned about loving his “neighbors” (read: citizens of our state) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially the vulnerable or the “least of these,” as Jesus said, and encourage masking rather than disputing their efficacy. Such a leader would also be publicly rebuking Attorney General Eric Schmitt for suing school districts over mask mandates, forcing the districts to divert educational funds for legal defense.
Such a governor would also be alarmed that Missouri state teachers had their Social Security numbers hacked and grateful that the Post-Dispatch alerted the state, instead of directing an investigation against a reporter (“Cole County prosecutor declines to charge Post-Dispatch reporter targeted by Parson,” Feb. 12).
People are also reading…
We should be asking what happened to the “Christian values” that Parson and others claim to hold.
Cynthia S. Fischer • Chesterfield