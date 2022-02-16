Letter: One ‘Christian value’ would be to prevent disease spread

Regarding the editorial “Parson’s ‘Christian values’ litmus test is blatantly unconstitutional” (Feb. 3): Would that the people of Missouri be so fortunate as to have a “pro-life” governor who led with Christian values. Such a person would be more concerned about loving his “neighbors” (read: citizens of our state) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially the vulnerable or the “least of these,” as Jesus said, and encourage masking rather than disputing their efficacy. Such a leader would also be publicly rebuking Attorney General Eric Schmitt for suing school districts over mask mandates, forcing the districts to divert educational funds for legal defense.