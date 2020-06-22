Letter: One pandemic death could harm generations to come

My grandmother died of influenza during the 1918 pandemic. She left her husband with five children. My grandfather was ill-equipped to cope, and the consequences for the family were many. The children struggled to make their way in life. My father left school after sixth grade to go to work. When he died at age 62, he was holding down two jobs: school janitor and waiter for a catering company. His three brothers’ last jobs were bartender, janitor and trash collector. I find the lost potential here to be heartbreaking.
Because of the current pandemic, I think of my father’s family a lot these days. I know that every death from the coronavirus will result in a cascade, a geometric progression, of challenging consequences for survivors.
It is undeniable that more people will get sick and perish, leaving devastated survivors who know that their loved ones need not have died. And for what? To feed President Donald Trump’s lust for power? His rallies constitute irrefutable evidence that this immoral man cares only for himself.
Make no mistake: The coming presidential election will be the most important in American history.
Charles Fanning • Webster Groves
