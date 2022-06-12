Letter: One person, like Dr. Homer Nash, can make a difference

St. Louis lost a giant in the care of children and their families with the death of Homer Nash, M.D. Over his 55 years in practice, Nash served north St. Louis families with state of the art care in pediatrics. He modeled what a pediatrician should be to all the medical students, student physician assistants and student pediatric nurse practitioners who rotated through his office. He never missed a teachable moment. The legacy he leaves for us illustrates that one person can make a huge difference in the lives of others.