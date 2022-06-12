 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: One person, like Dr. Homer Nash, can make a difference

  • 0

St. Louis lost a giant in the care of children and their families with the death of Homer Nash, M.D. Over his 55 years in practice, Nash served north St. Louis families with state of the art care in pediatrics. He modeled what a pediatrician should be to all the medical students, student physician assistants and student pediatric nurse practitioners who rotated through his office. He never missed a teachable moment. The legacy he leaves for us illustrates that one person can make a huge difference in the lives of others.

Patricia Codden, RN • Crestwood

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News