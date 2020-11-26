 Skip to main content
Letter: One-term Mayor Krewson kept her composure, grace
Letter: One-term Mayor Krewson kept her composure, grace

Regarding “‘A new mayor will lead us forward’: Krewson won’t run for reelection” (Nov. 19): The Mayor Lyda Krewson era is mercifully ending. This poor woman caught pure hell at every turn. And it wasn’t fun to watch either. I thought the reason she gave for not running again, her age, was lame.

Krewson, like a losing boxer, took too many blows to the noggin. When she tried to hit back, her punches were listless and had no steam. People could almost see the exasperation in her face at press conferences. Still, she maintained her composure and grace.

She’ll be remembered along with two other former one-term mayors, Freeman Bosley Jr. and Clarence Harmon. Most readers probably remembered their tenures but can’t recall any significant achievements. At least St. Louis is somewhat lucky in that she didn’t wind up as a convicted felon like former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Kevin Glass • Clayton

