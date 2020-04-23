Letter: Online-learning students will have promising futures

As a high school educator, I would like to praise the dedicated students who continue to learn online. Every day, I see freshman students coming to Zoom classes at 8 a.m. to work on biology concepts and virtual labs. Sophomores, armed with calculators and chemistry formulas, complete challenging problems as a class or in small groups. I feel privileged to discuss complex genetics topics with juniors and seniors who give thoughtful and insightful comments.
These students come to class each day despite personal and family responsibilities. Many of these students have lost much of their special spring events, including play productions, junior ring ceremonies, robotics, class field trips, award ceremonies, prom, graduation, and multiple team-sports competitions. The disappointment for these young people is intense and real. Each family situation and school district is different and creates significant challenges for our teens. However, I can attest to the intelligence, diligence, and strength of spirit that our students demonstrate.
The world will undoubtedly face future pandemics. I am confident that our next generation is quite capable to be the future Jonas Salks, Francoise Barre-Sinoussis, Gertrude Elions and Alexander Flemings. We need to take care of them, educate them and believe in them.
Rita A. Ryan • St. Louis County
