Letter: Only allow local donations for local political campaigns

Regarding “Redistricting stymies ‘swing’ districts” (Feb. 9): It is sickening how politicians and the courts have poisoned our republic with gerrymandering, voting restrictions and political donations. Political analysts base some of their projections on a candidate’s “war chest” rather than their platforms. I suggest these might be solutions to this problem:

• Unlimited donations to federal candidates would be directed to a national political party’s treasury. Donations limited by current law would be funds donated from within the boundaries for that political office. For example, my U.S. representative, Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, would be limited to donations from within the 2nd Congressional District and the national Republican Party. Donations for state office elections would be limited to donors within the state for state office or state district in the Missouri House or Senate.

• Unlimited donations to the national party would be divided by the open number of seats and candidates in the House or Senate. Divide donations equally between parties for president/vice president.

• Stop all donations 45 days before the election and publicly name all donors. Identify any donation at or above $2,500 by amount, date and name of donor. Make the national party pay for doing all this paperwork. National party funds not spent by a candidate would be returned and applied to any campaign cost shortfall, with the remainder going to our national debt.

No dark money. No more money from out of state. No secret political action committee money. No money from another candidate’s campaign funds and demand strict accountability for all political donations.

Karl H. Zickler • St. Louis County