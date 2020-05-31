Letter: Only church leaders, not Trump, can reopen churches

Regarding the letter “Reopening churches could seal Trump’s reelection” (May 28, 2020): According to the U.S. Constitution, the president does not have the authority to reopen churches.
In the St. Louis Archdiocese, it was Archbishop Robert Carlson who closed the Catholic churches on March 16, in coordination with local government and health officials.
The archbishop said churches would be permitted to reopen as of May 18, in accordance with updated stay-at-home orders issued by St. Louis city and county — provided they could be in compliance with social-distancing requirements and gathering-size limitations.
Despite President Donald Trump’s declaration of churches as “essential” on May 22, he did not cause the Catholic churches to reopen. Any attempt on his part to overrule Carlson’s authority would be a violation of the First Amendment. Additionally, because the closing was done in conjunction with local authorities, this attempt would also violate the 10th Amendment.
Chris and Maryann Musial • Rock Hill
