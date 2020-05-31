Letter: Only church leaders, not Trump, can reopen churches
0 comments

Letter: Only church leaders, not Trump, can reopen churches

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
The Most Rev. Robert J. Carlson commemorates installation as archbishop of St. Louis

The Most Rev. Robert J. Carlson, archbishop of St. Louis, poses for a photo with his dog Maggie at his residence Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis. After a decade leading the Catholic Church in St. Louis Carlson will turn 75 on June 30, and as required by the Code of Canon Law, plans to submit his open-ended retirement letter for Pope Francis. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

Regarding the letter “Reopening churches could seal Trump’s reelection” (May 28, 2020): According to the U.S. Constitution, the president does not have the authority to reopen churches.

In the St. Louis Archdiocese, it was Archbishop Robert Carlson who closed the Catholic churches on March 16, in coordination with local government and health officials.

The archbishop said churches would be permitted to reopen as of May 18, in accordance with updated stay-at-home orders issued by St. Louis city and county — provided they could be in compliance with social-distancing requirements and gathering-size limitations.

Despite President Donald Trump’s declaration of churches as “essential” on May 22, he did not cause the Catholic churches to reopen. Any attempt on his part to overrule Carlson’s authority would be a violation of the First Amendment. Additionally, because the closing was done in conjunction with local authorities, this attempt would also violate the 10th Amendment.

Chris and Maryann Musial • Rock Hill

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports