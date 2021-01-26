Letter: Only criminals should worry about aerial surveillance

The St. Louis Board of Alderman barely passed a resolution to contract with a private corporation to implement an aerial surveillance program that could potentially assist police (“St. Louis aldermen narrowly endorse 18-hour aircraft surveillance,” Jan. 23). Some have expressed concerns that this is an infringement on privacy. But what if the resolution was to put, say, 10 or 20 more police officers on the streets? Wouldn’t it be nice to have more officers on the street?

These new officers would not come into your house whenever they wanted. They could not snoop through your computer. They could not review your business records or tax returns. They could not listen in on your conversations. And they could not follow you around anywhere you go. All they would be doing is patrolling the streets in designated routes, looking for bad guys.

This is more or less what this aerial surveillance system would be doing. No breeches of privacy beyond what another 10 or 20 patrol cars on the street would be doing. To suggest that it goes beyond that is to entertain vain conspiracy theories and weird fantasies of a corporate enterprise having some unknown plan to look at people going about their business.