Letter: Only fools and the unprincipled buy Trump’s lies

Regarding “Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims” (Oct. 9): Former President Donald Trump had a plan to overturn the 2020 election even before it took place. As far back as June before the election, Trump claimed, “The only way we can lose this election is if it’s rigged.” Trump’s election fraud lie is supported by two major groups: the fools and the unprincipled.

Trump’s rallies and daily messages keep the fools enthralled. He counts on their ignorance like any conman. Even though he’s lied about many things, the fools love his big lie about the election the best.

As for the unprincipled, they flock to Trump. Just look at his criminal inner circle, who received pardons to stay out of jail. Recently, Sen. Chuck Grassley joined the cult, saying, “So if I didn’t accept the endorsement of a person that’s got 91% of the Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn’t be too smart.” Grassley would probably do anything to get reelected, even kiss the mighty Trump-rump. Welcome to the flock of the unprincipled. Leave your soul at the door.

Bryan Kasten • Piedmont