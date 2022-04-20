Letter: Only legitimate taxpayers deserve to receive public funds

All this stimulus money local municipalities are getting should be going to true patriotic taxpayers. If they don’t pay taxes, they should not be entitled to any taxpayers money, in my opinion.

If politicians want to give money to the north side in St. Louis, take it out of the politicians' own paychecks. Not one of those politicians is worth the money taxpayers give them.

Taxpayers and voters can pass a constitutional amendment dictating term limits and salaries of politicians, and how taxpayers' money is spent.

Taxpayers and voters are getting to the point they don't trust politicians. Taxpayers who get Social Security and retirement have taxes or some other type of deduction taken out of their checks by government (and don’t get an increase to cover inflation). Then why not start taxing welfare, food stamps and unemployment as income?

Rich Bauer • St. Louis