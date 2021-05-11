Letter: Only let city residents advise on relief fund spending

Regarding “ Jones expands stimulus advisory board, seeks public input on direct relief ” (May 6): In my opinion, Mayor Tishaura Jones is already in over her head. By expanding the committee advising her on how to spend $517 million dollars of federal pandemic aid to St. Louis, she just proves it.

New committee members that aren’t St. Louis city residents shouldn’t have a seat at the table. This money is for the city and the residents living here. No one from the city comes to their county municipalities and tells them how to spend their money. Half of this money should be divided into equal parts and distributed to each St. Louis city ward. The wards and their aldermen should form their own committees as to how it should be spent. They live there; they know what they need.