 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Only let city residents advise on relief fund spending
0 comments

Letter: Only let city residents advise on relief fund spending

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of St. Louis Flips the Switch on New City Hall Exterior Lighting Donated by the Gateway Foundation

The view of the new exterior lighting at City Hall donated by the Gateway Foundation as photographed on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

 

Regarding “Jones expands stimulus advisory board, seeks public input on direct relief” (May 6): In my opinion, Mayor Tishaura Jones is already in over her head. By expanding the committee advising her on how to spend $517 million dollars of federal pandemic aid to St. Louis, she just proves it.

New committee members that aren’t St. Louis city residents shouldn’t have a seat at the table. This money is for the city and the residents living here. No one from the city comes to their county municipalities and tells them how to spend their money. Half of this money should be divided into equal parts and distributed to each St. Louis city ward. The wards and their aldermen should form their own committees as to how it should be spent. They live there; they know what they need.

Jim Kozlowski • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports