Letter: Only life-sustaining business should be allowed open

The recent directives to St. Louis city and county residents to stay inside their homes falls short of what’s needed. Too many services are exempted and do not meet a reasonable person’s definition of what “essential services” are.
By exempting functionally non-essential services, workers are placed in an untenable position of having to opt-out of work if they feel the conditions are unsafe, or simply feel that it is wrong to be interacting with others during this time. But, by opting out of work, workers sacrifice wages and also risk rendering themselves ineligible for benefits, like unemployment support. This pits the worker’s need for compensation against the desire to do the right thing for the community’s health — by staying home.
Similarly, these weak directives to stay home encourage company owners to continue working their employees in order to both gain economic advantage and to provide for their employees — despite the fact that doing so is not in the public interest.
I am advocating for St. Louis city and county to permit only life-sustaining services to continue, thoughtfully narrowing the guidelines of which services should be active during this critical moment.
For life-sustaining services that are truly essential, like grocery stores, many workers do not have access to the protective gear that they need to stay healthy and not potentially spread the virus. So I am also advocating the city and county officials to use their positions of leadership to protect these critical and vulnerable workers.
Danielle Wallis • Richmond Heights
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!