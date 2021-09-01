 Skip to main content
Letter: Only red-state voters are forced to fend for themselves
Letter: Only red-state voters are forced to fend for themselves

Regarding the letter “Democrats are teaching us we must fend for ourselves” (Aug. 28): The letter writer is wrong to say that major cities are “defunding the police.” However, Denver, Houston and Madison, Wisconsin, are among some cities that are using mental health resources to augment and assist in dealing with issues. These actions can actually increase the security of communities.

I know of no Democratic jurisdiction that has reduced safety nets. The Biden administration introduced the expanded child care tax credit, increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, and the expansion of Medicare to cover hearing, vision and dental expenses. On the other hand, it is Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature and administration that did not want to expand Medicaid until forced to do so by the courts.

Generally speaking, Democratic governors and their states show a much higher coronavirus vaccination rate than Republican-led states such as Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas and Florida. Those administrations have actively worked against life-saving measures such as masks and vaccine requirements. The residents of these states, led by Republicans, are indeed learning to “fend for themselves.”

Helen Nelling • University City

